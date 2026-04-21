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US goalkeeper Klinsmann sidelined with spine injury
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US goalkeeper Klinsmann sidelined with spine injury

US goalkeeper Klinsmann sidelined with spine injury

FILE PHOTO: Jul 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann (33) protects the goal during the second half against the Los Angeles FC at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

21 Apr 2026 12:20AM
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April 20 : Cesena goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his spine during Saturday's Serie B match against Palermo, jeopardising his potential inclusion in the U.S. World Cup squad.

The 29-year-old American, son of former Germany international and World Cup winner Juergen Klinsmann, confirmed in a social media post that he faces an indefinite recovery period.

"Unfortunately my season came to an end on Saturday. During the match I suffered a fracture to my spine which will sideline me for a while," he said in a post on Instagram on Monday.

Klinsmann had emerged as a potential U.S. squad member following a reliable campaign in Italy. 

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Cesena sit eighth in the Italian second tier with 44 points after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Palermo. 

While Klinsmann earned several call-ups to the national team for recent friendlies, he remains uncapped after failing to see game time during those windows.

Born in Germany but raised in California, Klinsmann rose through the U.S. youth ranks toward the end of his father’s five-year tenure as head coach for the national team from 2011 to 2016.

The U.S. are to open their World Cup campaign at home to Paraguay on June 12, before facing Australia and Turkey in Group D.

Source: Reuters
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