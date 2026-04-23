US host Hungary, France face Australia in BJK Cup playoffs

April 23 : Record winners United States will host Hungary, while France will welcome Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs set for November, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The playoffs, featuring seven promoted teams from the regional Group I events and seven countries that lost in the 2026 qualifiers this month, will send the winners up to next year's qualifiers.

The U.S., who have won the title 18 times, failed to reach the finals after a shock loss to Belgium earlier this month, while seven-time champions Australia were defeated by Britain.

Brazil will host 2023 champions Canada, while Sweden will visit third seed Poland, with the matches scheduled to take place over two days between November 20 and 22.

Fourth seed Japan will host Argentina as 2022 winners Switzerland visit Thailand and Slovenia welcome Indonesia.