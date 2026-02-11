US Olympians rally around skier after Trump jab fuels free-speech spat

(Changes headline, no change to text)

MILAN, Feb 10 : America’s Winter Olympics delegation again found itself pulled into the country’s culture wars on Tuesday after President Donald Trump labelled freestyle skier Hunter Hess a “real loser,” prompting teammates to rally around him and defend the freedom of expression they say defines the nation.

Hess had said he felt conflicted about racing for the United States amid political developments at home, remarks that drew a sharp social media response from Trump and quickly reverberated through the American team. What might once have been a private athlete’s reflection instead escalated into a public confrontation between the president and his country’s Olympians.

Several U.S. athletes moved to defend Hess, arguing that criticism of a competitor for voicing personal doubts cut against the country's stated commitment to free speech. Their reaction underscored the uneasy intersection of sport and politics at a Games where competitors are united by a flag but divided, like many Americans, by the climate beyond the arena.

Ben Ogden, who had just ended a 50-year U.S. medal drought in Olympic men's cross-country skiing with silver in the classic sprint, said the episode was disheartening.

"I choose to believe that I live in a country where people can express their opinions without backlash,” he said.

"Certainly not... without backlash from the president. And that was really disappointing to see, but I hope it doesn't continue like that."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Olympic cross-country skier Zak Ketterson had earlier called the backlash "pretty childish," defending Hess’s right to speak openly.

"I think it's pretty childish to come at somebody for exercising their free speech, right, and considering that side of the political spectrum always champions free speech, it's a little, I think, surprising to see them so triggered,” Ketterson said.

Another cross-country skier, Lauren Jortberg, said many athletes were grappling with personal tension between patriotism and unease over events in the United States.

“It’s been hard to navigate racing in a U.S. suit when you don’t agree with everything going on,” she said, citing what she described as “cruel and inhumane things happening in the States”.

FREEDOM OF SPEECH

“A lot of us feel similarly that we love our country so much and especially the ideals it was founded on … there’s really a lot of personal and internal conflict,” Jortberg added. “It’s been hard to represent the States right now.”

Curler Rich Ruohonen also weighed in, condemning immigration sweeps in his home state of Minnesota while stressing his pride in representing the United States.

“We have a constitution, and it allows us freedom of speech,” said Ruohonen, a Minnesota lawyer and alternate on the U.S. men’s team. “What’s happening in Minnesota is wrong. There’s no shades of grey. It’s clear.”

Ruohonen said protests in Minnesota reflected the compassion and solidarity he associates with both his home state and the Olympic movement.

“We love our country. We’re playing for the U.S. We’re playing for each other, we’re playing for our family and our friends that sacrificed so much to get here today,” he said.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, speaking at a Utah 2034 press conference, praised U.S. athletes and defended their right to speak freely while urging unity.

"I love that we live in a country where people get to speak our minds," he said. "That is true of athletes, that is of governors and it is true of presidents. It is true of every individual in our country. We believe this is an opportunity to bring people together. People are going to speak their minds and I am grateful for that. That makes us better."

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee chief executive Sarah Hirshland called for Hess’s comments to be viewed in context, noting he had affirmed his love for his country and expressing confidence that all Team USA athletes were proud to represent the United States and focused on unity.