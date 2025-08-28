US Open day four

NEW YORK : Highlights of the fourth day at the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday (times GMT):

1609 BRITON RADUCANU THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Former champion Emma Raducanu landed eight aces as she brushed aside Janice Tjen 6-2 6-1 to reach the third round.

1509 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear skies in New York, with the temperature around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Zachary Svajda (U.S.)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Anna Blinkova (Russia)

Mattia Bellucci (Italy) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Kudermetova (Russia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Janice Tjen (Indonesia)

Lloyd Harris (South Africa) v 4-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

Iva Jovic (U.S.) v 7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

6-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)