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US Open suspended early in first round due to fog
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US Open suspended early in first round due to fog

US Open suspended early in first round due to fog

Jun 15, 2026; Southampton, New York, USA; The grandstand on hole 17 is seen through a reflection on glass in front of a US Open graphic during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

18 Jun 2026 08:27PM (Updated: 18 Jun 2026 08:28PM)
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SOUTHAMPTON, New York, June 18 : Organisers suspended play at the U.S. Open on Thursday due to fog, as the first round of the major at Shinnecock Hills got off to a slow start in Southampton, New York.

A thick blanket of fog hovered over the venerated course in the fashionable beach town east of New York City, where a long line of standstill traffic held up ticketholders while a handful of players got the action going at eye-wateringly early tee times.

No player had gotten further than the second hole when organisers suspended play at 7:05 a.m. and spectators milled about the grounds while other golfers practiced on the putting green. 

The event kicked off with American Scottie Scheffler eying history, on the hunt for a career Grand Slam.

Source: Reuters
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