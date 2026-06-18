US Open suspended early in first round due to fog

SOUTHAMPTON, New York, June 18 : Organisers suspended play at the U.S. Open on Thursday due to fog, as the first round of the major at Shinnecock Hills got off to a slow start in Southampton, New York.

A thick blanket of fog hovered over the venerated course in the fashionable beach town east of New York City, where a long line of standstill traffic held up ticketholders while a handful of players got the action going at eye-wateringly early tee times.

No player had gotten further than the second hole when organisers suspended play at 7:05 a.m. and spectators milled about the grounds while other golfers practiced on the putting green.

The event kicked off with American Scottie Scheffler eying history, on the hunt for a career Grand Slam.