US skier Vonn says she is recovering after latest surgery went well

MILAN, Feb 20 : U.S. ski great Lindsey Vonn said her latest operation, lasting six hours, was a success and she is recovering despite the pain.

It was the 41-year-old's first surgery in the U.S. after she had four operations at an Italian hospital following her crash in a race at the Milano Cortina Olympics, which resulted in a complex leg fracture.

"Just a quick update ... my last surgery went well. It took a little over 6 hours," she wrote on X on Friday.

"I have been recovering from the surgery but pain has been hard to manage. Making slow progress but I hope I can be out of the hospital soon."

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic champion and second most successful female World Cup skier of all time, flew to the U.S last Sunday after being discharged from Ca' Foncello Hospital in Treviso.