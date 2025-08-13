US sprinter Kerley provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures

NEW YORK :Olympic 100 metres silver and bronze medallist Fred Kerley has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for whereabouts failures, the organisation said on Tuesday.

American Kerley, the 100m world champion in 2022, plans to contest the allegation that he violated anti-doping rules.

"He strongly believes that one or more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him at his designated location," an attorney for Kerley said in a statement posted on his X account.

He withdrew from the U.S. track and field trials late last month, writing on social media that he was: "Taking some time out to get back on track."

"The 100m should be a straight sprint. 2025 has presented many hurdles," he wrote on X. "Thanks to all my supporters."

He last competed a month ago at the Grand Sprint Series in Norwalk, California.