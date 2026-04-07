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US striker Agyemang ruled out of World Cup due to injury
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US striker Agyemang ruled out of World Cup due to injury

US striker Agyemang ruled out of World Cup due to injury

Mar 31, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; United States forward Patrick Agyemang (25) controls the ball against Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

07 Apr 2026 06:41PM
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April 7 : U.S. striker Patrick Agyemang has suffered an Achilles tendon injury that will keep him out of the World Cup, his English club Derby County said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was injured in the first half of Derby's 2-0 win over Stoke City in the Championship (second tier) on Monday and was taken off on a stretcher.

"The club will provide Patrick with the highest level of medical care and rehabilitation throughout his recovery," the club said in a statement.

"As a result of this injury, Patrick will unfortunately miss this summer's FIFA World Cup. At this stage it would be wrong to put a timeline on his recovery."

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Agyemang has scored six goals in 14 internationals since making his U.S. debut last year. He played in both the team's friendlies during the March international window.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino must name his World Cup squad by May 30. The U.S., co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico, will face Paraguay, Australia and Turkey in Group D.

The World Cup starts on June 11.

Source: Reuters
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