US victory over Paraguay was built on team togetherness, not individual effort: Pochettino

INGLEWOOD, California, June 12 : U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters his team's 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their World Cup opener was the result of a team-first approach rather than the efforts of individual players.

It was the first time the U.S. had scored four goals in a World Cup match, with two of those belonging to forward Folarin Balogun, who became the first U.S. player to score twice in a World Cup game since the 1930 tournament.

However, despite excellent performances from the likes of Balogun, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, Pochettino preferred to praise the joint efforts of the squad as well as team staff.

"It was the collective approach," he said, adding that the team soaked up the energy of the fans.

"Amazing, they were amazing. We can do amazing things if the fans are in this way."

The comfortable victory showcased the U.S. team's attacking power, but there was concern about Pulisic's fitness after he was substituted at halftime due to a calf knock.

Pochettino said that while the team were happy with the win they had to remember it was only the start of the tournament.

Being able to train together for weeks before the World Cup had allowed coaches to work with the players instead of just selecting the team, which is usually the case when they only have a few days before most internationals, said Pochettino.

The U.S. will also face Turkey and Australia in Group D.