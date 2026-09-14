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USA overcome 14-point deficit, beat France 97-79 to win Women's World Cup
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USA overcome 14-point deficit, beat France 97-79 to win Women's World Cup

USA overcome 14-point deficit, beat France 97-79 to win Women's World Cup
Basketball - FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup - Final - United States v France - Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany - September 13, 2026 U.S. team poses on the podium while wearing their gold medals after winning the FIBA Women's World Cup Final REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
USA overcome 14-point deficit, beat France 97-79 to win Women's World Cup
Basketball - FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup - Final - United States v France - Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany - September 13, 2026 Jackie Young of the U.S. in action with France's Carla Leite and Marine Johannes REUTERS/Maryam Majd
USA overcome 14-point deficit, beat France 97-79 to win Women's World Cup
Basketball - FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup - Final - United States v France - Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany - September 13, 2026 France players pose while wearing their silver medals after losing the FIBA Women's World Cup Final REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
USA overcome 14-point deficit, beat France 97-79 to win Women's World Cup
Basketball - FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup - Final - United States v France - Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany - September 13, 2026 Caitlin Clark of the U.S. in action with France's Leila Lacan REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
USA overcome 14-point deficit, beat France 97-79 to win Women's World Cup
Basketball - FIBA Basketball Women's World Cup - Final - United States v France - Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany - September 13, 2026 Angel Reese of the U.S. in action with France's Marieme Badiane REUTERS/Maryam Majd
14 Sep 2026 04:04AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2026 04:19AM)
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BERLIN, Sept 13 : Defending champions USA fell behind early but stormed back past France 97-79 on Sunday to win the Women's World Cup.

In a rematch of the 2024 Olympic Games final, the American women came out on top once more, earning their fifth consecutive World Cup title and stretching their impressive unbeaten run at Olympics or World Cups to 20 years.

The French had to settle for silver in their maiden World Cup final appearance for their best ever finish, despite leading by 14 points at one stage.

USA captain Breanna Stewart, top scorer with 22 points,  helped her team carve out an early five-point lead, anchoring the scoring early on.

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But the French exploded into action, quickly found their three-point range and, led by Gabby Williams, went on a 21-2 rampage that saw them open up a 14-point advantage early in the second quarter.

The Americans started chipping away at the lead and trailed by just two points at the break after Caitlin Clark hit a massively important three-pointer at the buzzer.

Consecutive triples from Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young gave Team USA a 58-51 lead and they never looked back, with another Clark three-pointer stretching their lead to 19 points at the start of the fourth quarter. The French could not break past a hard-working defence.   

Earlier on Sunday, Spain secured the bronze medal, outclassing hosts Germany 81-58 in the match for third place.

Source: Reuters
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