USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to win African Confederation Cup

CAIRO, May 17 : USM Alger won the African Confederation Cup title after beating Egypt’s Zamalek 8-7 in a penalty shootout in the second leg of the final on Saturday, overcoming a 1-0 defeat on the night to prevail on aggregate.

The Algerian side had secured a 1-0 win from a controversial stoppage-time penalty in the first leg.

Zamalek struck early when Oday Dabbagh converted a fifth-minute penalty, but the hosts, relying largely on counter-attacks, were unable to extend their advantage.

USM Alger came close to equalising after the break, with Ahmed Khaldi — scorer of the winner in the first leg — sending an effort narrowly wide.

With the tie level on aggregate, the match went to penalties, where both sides converted their first seven kicks.

Zamalek’s Mohamed Shehata then missed the eighth attempt before Glody Likonza sealed victory for the visitors, sparking celebrations among USM Alger supporters at Cairo International Stadium.

The triumph marked USM Alger’s second Confederation Cup title following their success in 2023.