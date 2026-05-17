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USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to win African Confederation Cup
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USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to win African Confederation Cup

USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to win African Confederation Cup
CAF Confederation Cup - Final - Second Leg - Zamalek v USM Alger - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 16, 2026 USM Alger's Saadi Redouani and team members celebrate with the trophy after winning the CAF Confederation Cup REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to win African Confederation Cup
CAF Confederation Cup - Final - Second Leg - Zamalek v USM Alger - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 16, 2026 General view inside the stadium before the penalty shootout REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to win African Confederation Cup
CAF Confederation Cup - Final - Second Leg - Zamalek v USM Alger - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 16, 2026 USM Alger's Haithem Loucif scores a penalty past Zamalek's Mohamed Awad in the penalty shootout REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to win African Confederation Cup
CAF Confederation Cup - Final - Second Leg - Zamalek v USM Alger - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 16, 2026 USM Alger's Islam Merili and Brahim Benzaza remonstrate with referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho as Hocine Dehiri is shown a yellow card REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to win African Confederation Cup
CAF Confederation Cup - Final - Second Leg - Zamalek v USM Alger - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 16, 2026 Zamalek's Oday Dabbagh celebrates scoring their first goal with Mohamed Ismail and Mohamed Ibrahim Hassan REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
17 May 2026 07:26AM
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CAIRO, May 17 : USM Alger won the African Confederation Cup title after beating Egypt’s Zamalek 8-7 in a penalty shootout in the second leg of the final on Saturday, overcoming a 1-0 defeat on the night to prevail on aggregate.

The Algerian side had secured a 1-0 win from a controversial stoppage-time penalty in the first leg.

Zamalek struck early when Oday Dabbagh converted a fifth-minute penalty, but the hosts, relying largely on counter-attacks, were unable to extend their advantage.

USM Alger came close to equalising after the break, with Ahmed Khaldi — scorer of the winner in the first leg — sending an effort narrowly wide.

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With the tie level on aggregate, the match went to penalties, where both sides converted their first seven kicks.

Zamalek’s Mohamed Shehata then missed the eighth attempt before Glody Likonza sealed victory for the visitors, sparking celebrations among USM Alger supporters at Cairo International Stadium.

The triumph marked USM Alger’s second Confederation Cup title following their success in 2023.

Source: Reuters
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