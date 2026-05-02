Usyk backs Joshua to beat Fury ahead of heavyweight showdown

May 2 : World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has backed Anthony Joshua to defeat Tyson Fury in their long‑anticipated clash later this year and has been helping him with his gameplan.

Usyk, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBC belts, has been working with former opponent Joshua in recent months and said he has been impressed by the Briton’s development.

He added that 36-year-old Joshua deserves to beat compatriot and fellow ex-champion Fury, 37, after changing his approach.

"Fury is an unbelievable fighter and Fury is a very dangerous guy but I look how Anthony works and how he has changed," Usyk told the BBC.

"I like Fury, he is my greedy belly best friend, he's an amazing fighter but I want Anthony to win - he deserves it."

Joshua, a former two‑time world heavyweight champion, is scheduled to return to the ring against Kristian Prenga in Riyadh on July 25. The bout will be his first since a car accident last December in which two close friends were killed.

Usyk said his recent work with Joshua has focused on technical and mental preparation.

"We speak about strategy, boxing skills and psychology. We speak about fights, our fights, and I say 'champ, come on, don't stop'," he said.

The Ukrainian is set to defend his world titles against Dutchman kickboxer Rico Verhoeven on May 23 in Egypt.