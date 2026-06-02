Uzbekistan reach first World Cup as government investment pays off

June 2 : Uzbekistan's qualification for their first World Cup marks the high point to date of a steady climb to the upper reaches of the global game in the 35 years since gaining independence from the former Soviet Union.

Since January last year, Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov has become the internationally recognised face of the nation following his move to the Premier League, boosting the profile of one of Asia's growing powers.

The 22-year-old central defender embodies the impact a series of government-backed initiatives have had on the sport in the country, yielding a growing crop of talented players ready to perform on the biggest stage.

"Uzbekistan's qualification for the FIFA World Cup is a defining moment not just for football, but for sport and national identity across our country," Otabek Umarov, the first vice president of Uzbekistan's Olympic committee, told Reuters.

"As the first Central Asian nation to reach the World Cup, this achievement unites 38 million people in shared pride and joy."

Khusanov and his Uzbekistan team mates have benefited significantly from government investment in footballing infrastructure, with mini pitches constructed across the nation and around 15,000 school grounds undergoing renovation.

A network of dedicated football schools has also been established that supports the development of more than 65,000 young players while plans are in place for a new 55,000-capacity stadium, the largest in the country.

"Every Uzbekistani som spent has been part of a coherent, long-term strategy, and the results speak for themselves," said Umarov.

"From World Cup qualification and a Premier League player in Abdukodir Khusanov, to a 13th-place finish at the Paris 2024 Olympics."

Coached by World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, Uzbekistan will begin their maiden campaign against Colombia before facing DR Congo and Portugal with Umarov confident qualification will provide further momentum for the sport's growth.

"Playing in the World Cup will inspire millions of young people, not only in Uzbekistan, but across Central Asia and in Uzbek communities around the world," he said.

"This celebration of sport will inspire future generations to get active, live healthily and ultimately improve lifestyles in our country for years to come.

"We have one of the youngest and fastest-growing populations on the planet, which means that we will not only benefit from new generations of young athletes, but also from young men and women who want to be involved off the pitch.

"This will help our entire sporting ecosystem to thrive for years to come."