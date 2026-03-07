Logo
Logo

Sport

Valverde strikes late as Real Madrid snatch 2-1 win at Celta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Valverde strikes late as Real Madrid snatch 2-1 win at Celta

Valverde strikes late as Real Madrid snatch 2-1 win at Celta
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - March 6, 2026 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Valverde strikes late as Real Madrid snatch 2-1 win at Celta
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - March 6, 2026 Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates scoring their first goal with Thiago Pitarch, Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Valverde strikes late as Real Madrid snatch 2-1 win at Celta
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - March 6, 2026 Celta Vigo's Borja Iglesias celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Valverde strikes late as Real Madrid snatch 2-1 win at Celta
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - March 6, 2026 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Celta Vigo's Ilaix Moriba and Miguel Roman REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
07 Mar 2026 06:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 6 : Federico Valverde's deflected effort four minutes into added time earned Real Madrid a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Friday, ending a run of two successive defeats and keeping them firmly in the title race.

Aurelien Tchouameni's strike put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute, but Borja Iglesias levelled in the 25th after Williot Swedberg broke down the left and crossed low. 

Real, missing nine players through injury and suspension, controlled much of the second half without creating clear chances. Substitute Iago Aspas hit the post in the 88th minute before Valverde tried his luck from distance and saw his strike deflect off the defender and past the wrong-footed keeper.

Barcelona lead with 64 points, one ahead of Real, and face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement