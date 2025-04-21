Valverde's late strike earns Real win over Athletic to keep title hopes alive

MADRID :Real Madrid's Federico Valverde netted a superb late volley to secure a 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday that keeps them within four points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

A heavily rotated Athletic side had kept the hosts at bay until Valverde scored the winner three minutes into stoppage time, pouncing on a poor clearance to fire a volley into the far top corner.

Vinicius Junior thought he had handed Real the lead with a low shot, but the 79th-minute effort was disallowed by the VAR for an Endrick offside in the build up.

Real bounced back after their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal to move up to 69 points, six clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid, who suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Las Palmas on Saturday.

Athletic sit fourth with 57 points.