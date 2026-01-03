Van Aert undergoes successful surgery after fracture in cyclo-cross crash

Jan 3 : ‌Two-time Olympic medallist Wout van Aert has undergone successful surgery on Saturday, a day after spraining his ankle and sustaining a fracture in a crash, his team Visma-Lease ‌a Bike said.

The Belgian, ‌who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in the road race and took bronze in the time trial at the Paris Games, had crashed on a ‍paved curve during a cyclo-cross race in Mol after it snowed heavily.

The 31-year-old, who took the green jersey in the ​2022 Tour ‌de France, said he was disappointed after the fall in a ​statement shared by his team.

"Of course I am ⁠very disappointed to ‌have to end my cyclo-cross season ​like this... my focus will now be on recovery and, later ‍on, the preparation of the road season," ⁠said Van Aert, a three-time world champion ​in cyclo-cross.