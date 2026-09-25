Van Bommel makes immediate impact as third generation of family wins first Dutch cap

AMSTERDAM, Sept 25 : A dramatic last-gasp goal for the Netherlands on Thursday announced the arrival of a third generation from a family of internationals, as Ruben van Bommel made an impactful debut in the Nations League clash against Germany.

The PSV Eindhoven attacker came on in the 83rd minute of the Group 2 fixture in Amsterdam and, with a surging run down the left, after stealing possession from the opposition, hit a curling cross-field pass with the outside of his foot that Cody Gakpo volleyed home for a 1-1 draw as the Dutch belatedly profited from a strong second-half performance.

Van Bommel’s contribution drew a favourable review from new Dutch coach Xavi Hernandez, who had called him up to the squad for the first time.

"I am very happy for Ruben. In his first international match, he made the difference," says Xavi. "He deserved it. And this is what we need; he is a top player. The assist was of a very high standard: he wins back the ball and then delivers the cross himself."

The 22-year-old Van Bommel is the third generation of his family to play for his country, the first time that has been achieved in the Netherlands.

“It’s truly wonderful, because representing the Netherlands is the highest achievement possible for a player. Coming on as a substitute is tough; you completely exhaust yourself in that short time, but that’s normal,” he told reporters after the match.

His grandfather Bert van Marwijk earned one cap against Yugoslavia in 1975 and later coached the team to the 2010 World Cup final. Father Mark van Bommel earned 79 caps from 2000 to 2012 and debuts on Friday in charge of Belgium when they play in Rome against Italy in the Nations League.

“One cap now, just like my grandad,” Van Bommel said after Thursday’s clash.

“Whether I’ll catch up to my father? Well, then I’ll have to play a lot more matches," he added. “I’m keeping this shirt for myself; I still have to think about what to do with the second shirt. My father has a large collection of jerseys, and that’s something I’d like as well.”

Van Bommel will now be hoping for more game time as the Dutch next meet Serbia in Belgrade on Sunday and then Greece in Thessaloniki next Thursday, and Serbia again at his home ground in Eindhoven on Sunday, October 4.

“There are still three international matches to come. If I get minutes, I have to make sure I’m ready,” he added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Graff)