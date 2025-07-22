Logo
Van der Poel out of Tour de France with pneumonia
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 15 - Muret to Carcassonne - Muret, France - July 20, 2025 Alpecin-Deceuninck's Mathieu Van Der Poel before the start of Stage 15 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

22 Jul 2025 02:51PM
Mathieu van der Poel has been forced to abandon the Tour de France due to pneumonia, his team Alpecin–Deceuninck said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Dutchman was 62nd in the Tour standings after stage 15.

"Mathieu had been experiencing symptoms of a common cold over the past few days. Yesterday afternoon, his condition began to worsen significantly ...," Alpecin–Deceuninck said in a statement.

"Medical tests revealed that Mathieu is suffering from pneumonia. In consultation with the medical staff, it was decided that he can no longer continue the race. His health is the top priority, and rest and recovery are now essential."

Stage 16 of the Tour, a 171.5km ride from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux, begins later on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
