Van dominates Pantoja to retain flyweight belt in UFC 331

Sept 19 : Joshua Van put on a striking masterclass to secure a unanimous decision win over Alexandre Pantoja to retain his flyweight title in UFC 331 in Los Angeles, as the 24-year-old from Myanmar settled the score with the former champion after their first fight ended with a freak injury.

Pantoja had suffered an accidental elbow dislocation 26 seconds into their first fight in December last year, resulting in Van becoming the UFC flyweight champion without an outright win over the Brazilian, who had reigned over the division for over two years.

Van, the first UFC champion from Myanmar, defended the belt against Tatsuro Taira in May but was left waiting until Saturday to seal his status as the best in the division as 36-year-old Pantoja recovered from the injury.

"A lot of people said that was an accidental win... well, doubt me now," said Joshua after his second title defence that extended his professional MMA record to 18 wins and two losses.

Pantoja took Van down in the first round, before landing heavy punches and knees in a fiery exchange, as Van retaliated with a slicing elbow.

"You're too good to brawl with this guy," Van's coaches told him during the break, suggesting a more tactical approach.

Van peppered Pantoja with left-handed jabs in the second round, and rocked the Brazilian with a fluid combination of punches in the third. Pantoja controlled the fourth round as he took Van down but was unable to submit him.

In the final round, Van stalked Pantoja and knocked him down with an overhand right, securing the win in the judges' scorecards.

In the co-main event, Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan staked his claim for a shot at the lightweight title when he pinned Maurício Ruffy to the cage, rocked him with a left elbow and knocked him out with a right elbow with four seconds to spare in the first round.

"I knew my time would come, so I was patient," said Tsarukyan, who extended his win streak to six fights, as he called for a bout with champion Justin Gaethje.