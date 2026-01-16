Van Nistelrooy returns to Netherlands setup ahead of World Cup

Jan 16 : Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will join the Netherlands staff under coach Ronald Koeman ahead of this year's World Cup, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said on Friday.

Ex-Dutch international Van Nistelrooy has previous experience with the national squad as an assistant to past coaches Guus Hiddink and Danny Blind.

He served as interim coach at United for a brief spell in 2024 and was most recently in charge of Leicester City, who parted ways with him at the end of the 2024-25 season after they were relegated from the Premier League.

In a statement, Nistelrooy said it was a "huge honour" to return to the Dutch team.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The fact that this is happening on the stage of a World Cup makes it even more special," said the 49-year-old, who will begin his role on February 1.

"With my experience in various roles, including that of assistant, I know that this position is also a good fit for me. I look forward to fulfilling this role in a meaningful way and contributing to a successful tournament."

The Netherlands are next in action in March, when they will face Norway and Ecuador in a pair of warmup friendlies before the World Cup, which takes place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The 2010 World Cup finalists are in Group F along with Japan, Tunisia, and a European playoff winner. Their opening match is set for June 14 against Japan in Dallas.