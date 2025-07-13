Van Poortvliet's late try seals 22-17 win for England in Argentina

Replacement scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet scored a try in the final minute as England claimed a 22-17 victory over hosts Argentina at the Estadio Bicentenario in San Juan on Saturday to take the series 2-0.

Argentina led 17-14 at halftime and despite heavy England pressure in their 22, George Ford’s penalty was the only points scored in the first 39 minutes of the second period until Van Poortvliet scampered over from a fine break by Guy Pepper.

Centre Seb Atkinson and fullback Freddie Steward scored tries as England, without a host of regular players who are on tour with the British & Irish Lions in Australia, completed a memorable series win.

England had lost hooker and co-captain Jamie George on the morning of the game after he was called into the Lions squad.

"We found a way in the end. We had a lot of opportunities in the 22 but couldn't get over the line, I'm proud of the boys," Ford said.

"I like our fight, our togetherness, showing how much we care. There was some great stuff, we should have scored more tries but the attitude of the group is great."

Centre Lucio Cinti and wing Ignacio Mendy crossed for scores for Argentina, who had to weather heavy England pressure in the second half and could not see the game out for at least a draw.

"We were not good enough, we have to be honest with ourselves. I am sorry we couldn't get the win, we gave away too many penalties," Argentina captain Julian Montoya said.

RECORD CAP

Argentina number eight Pablo Matera did become the most capped player in his country’s history in his 111th appearance, though it was marked with a second half yellow card.

The tourists made a fast start and had a try inside four minutes as Ford's pinpoint cross field kick allowed Atkinson to score.

England were reduced to 14 players when Ben Curry was penalised for a high tackle and while he was off the field, scrum-half Simon Benitez Cruz managed to hold on to a loose ball and release Cinti to dot down.

England showed excellent handling skills to score their second try as they pulled Argentina defenders into a narrow formation that allowing Steward to canter over in the corner.

Argentina scored their second try on the stroke of halftime as Steward failed to deal with a chip over the England backline as the ball nicked the post and fell kindly for Mendy to dot down for a 17-14 lead.

Ford’s penalty was reward for heavy English pressure early in the second half as he levelled the score.

Argentina were having difficulty with their exits from their own 22, which meant they were constantly under pressure, and it tolled as Pepper broke and fed Van Poortvliet to snatch victory at the death.