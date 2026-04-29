Vancouver mayor calls on Whitecaps, B.C. government to keep team in city

April 28 : Vancouver's mayor has called on the Vancouver Whitecaps to lay their cards on the table after the MLS club suggested they might be moved, demanding that the team say what they need and for the provincial government to step up to keep them in the city.

Mayor Ken Sim said in a post on X that "we are calling on the team's ownership to publicly and clearly articulate what they need to stay here in Vancouver, and we are calling on the (British Columbia) provincial government to come to the table and make that a reality."

The club said on Monday that "stadium economics, venue access and revenue limitations have made it difficult to attract buyers committed to keeping the team in Vancouver."

They said they have been looking for a buyer for 16 months.

The team have been in Vancouver since 1974, won their first North American Soccer League title in 1979 and last year made it to the MLS Cup final and CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

Sim called on the provincial government, which owns the present stadium, to come to a "bridge deal" with the Whitecaps to make the situation at BC Place "viable" while a new stadium is designed and built.

"Losing the Whitecaps is not an option," said Sim.

Vancouver are currently second in the MLS Western Conference standings with 24 points from nine games, three points behind San Jose Earthquakes but with a match in hand.