Venus Williams receives US Open wildcard
FILE PHOTO: Aug 7, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Venus Williams (USA) is unable to return a shot against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/File Photo

13 Aug 2025 11:35PM
NEW YORK :Two-time U.S. Open singles champion Venus Williams has received a wildcard entry into this year's tournament, organisers said on Wednesday, as the 45-year-old American continues her age-defying return to the court.

Williams became the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004 when she beat Peyton Stearns at last month's Washington Open after a 16-month absence from competitive tennis.

She last played in the U.S. Open singles main draw in 2023, losing in the first round to Belgian Greet Minnen.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner is also playing in the tournament's new-look mixed doubles tournament with compatriot Reilly Opelka.

Other women's singles wildcards included France's Caroline Garcia, in what will likely be the 2022 semi-finalist's last appearance at Flushing Meadows.

The 2022 WTA Finals winner announced plans to retire from the sport earlier this year.

Source: Reuters
