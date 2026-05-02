Verona and Pisa relegated from Serie A, Venezia secure promotion to top flight

(corrects to Pisa's loss in second paragraph)

May 1 : Pisa and Hellas Verona were relegated from Serie A on Friday following Pisa’s 2-1 home defeat by Lecce, with three matches remaining in the season, while Venezia secured promotion back to Italy’s top flight.

Pisa's loss confirmed the end of Verona's seven-season stay in Serie A, while Pisa themselves, who had returned to the top division after a 34-year absence, make an immediate return to Serie B.

Walid Cheddira scored the decisive goal in the 65th minute to earn Lecce three points and move them closer to safety. The visitors climbed to 32 points, four clear of 18th-placed Cremonese, who host Lazio on Monday.

Bottom side Pisa remain on 18 points, one behind Verona, with both clubs now unable to escape the relegation places.

Earlier on Friday, Venezia secured promotion to Serie A with one game to spare after a 2-2 draw at Spezia. The result moved them to 79 points, four ahead of third-placed Monza, who lost 3-2 at Mantova.

Frosinone sit second on 78 points, with only the top two sides earning automatic promotion, ensuring Venezia’s stay in Serie B lasted just one season.