Verstappen completes Italian double at Monza
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 7, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Italian Grand Prix REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 7, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 7, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 7, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris lead into the first corner at the start of the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 7, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen after winning the Italian Grand Prix REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
07 Sep 2025 10:35PM
MONZA, Italy :Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday while Oscar Piastri's Formula One lead was trimmed to 31 points after he handed back second place to teammate and title rival Lando Norris on McLaren orders.

Norris had been second but a wheelgun problem at his pitstop late in the race cost him 5.9 seconds and dropped the Briton behind Piastri despite being assured he would not lose out to the Australian.

Piastri was asked to give the place back and obliged, finishing third, while Verstappen cruised to the chequered flag and completed an Italian double in Ferrari's backyard with a first win since Imola in May.

Source: Reuters
