Verstappen confirms he will stay at Red Bull next year

BUDAPEST :Max Verstappen confirmed he will be racing for Red Bull next season, ending speculation that the four-time Formula One world champion could join Mercedes for the start of a new era in the sport.

"I think it's time to stop all the rumours. For me, it was always quite clear that I was staying," he told reporters at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Thursday.

"And that was the general feeling in the team because we are always in discussion about what we could do with the car and when you're not staying you stop talking about these kind of things. And I never did."

Formula One starts a new engine era next year in a major shakeup that could change the pecking order, with Mercedes expected to be strong while Red Bull are making their own power unit after a split with Honda.