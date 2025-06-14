Verstappen fastest in first Canadian GP practice, Leclerc crashes

MONTREAL :Red Bull's Max Verstappen led first practice for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed and runaway leaders McLaren made a comparatively slow start to the weekend.

Four-times world champion Verstappen, last year's winner at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and chasing an unprecedented fourth successive Canadian victory, lapped in one minute 13.193 seconds on a bright afternoon.

Williams' Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest respectively, with the Briton 0.039 slower than Verstappen and his teammate 0.082 off the pace and all using the soft tyres.

Mercedes' George Russell, who started on pole position in Canada last year, was fourth fastest with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton fifth and Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar sixth.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

McLaren's Lando Norris was seventh with championship leading teammate Oscar Piastri 14th, and fined 100 euros ($115) for speeding in the pitlane, as the team tested upgrades including a new front wing.

The session was halted when Leclerc hit the barriers at the second chicane with 45 minutes remaining, causing extensive damage to his Ferrari.

The Monegasque still ended up 10th fastest.

Canadian Lance Stroll returned to action after missing the Spanish Grand Prix due to hand and wrist pain and was 15th for Aston Martin in front of his home crowd.

($1 = 0.8662 euros)