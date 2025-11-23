Logo
Verstappen wins in Vegas, Norris second and extends lead
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - November 22, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - November 22, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - November 22, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race REUTERS/Daniel Cole
23 Nov 2025 01:43PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2025 01:53PM)
LAS VEGAS :Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Lando Norris stretching his Formula One championship lead over teammate Oscar Piastri to 30 points after finishing second.

Piastri finished fourth after a five-second penalty for Mercedes Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell, last year's winner of the floodlit race, completed the podium for Mercedes.

With two grands prix and a sprint to come, worth a maximum 58 points, Norris has 408 points to Piastri's 378 with four-times world champion Verstappen still mathematically in contention on 366.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by...)

Source: Reuters
