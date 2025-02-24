Veteran Modric a 'gift to football, says Real's Ancelotti

Luka Modric brought the Bernabeu stadium crowd to their feet on Sunday with a spectacular goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 LaLiga win over Girona, and manager Carlo Ancelotti was effusive in his praise for the Croatian.

Modric, Ballon d'Or winner in 2018, scored Real's opener in the victory, controlling a looping clearance from a corner with his chest before unleashing a sublime long-range volley which arrowed into the top corner in the 41st minute.

The 39-year-old, who has lifted 28 trophies since he joined the Spanish giants in 2012, will be out of contract at the end of the season.

In his press conference after the match, Ancelotti said Modric should be allowed to leave the club on his own terms and compared the midfielder's longevity to one of his former players - AC Milan and Italy great Paolo Maldini.

"Modric is a gift to football. He should stay as long as he wants to. What he does he does very well. We have been lucky to have a legend with us," Ancelotti told reporters.

"Football has been given a gift by his seriousness, quality and professionalism...

"I had another 40-year-old player, who was Maldini. The two can be compared in what a footballer has to be. They are fantastic examples. It's not by chance that they have reached 40. Genetics matter, but also commitment, attitude."

Real's win moved them up to 54 points after 25 games and snapped a three-game winless run, ensuring they did not lose more ground in the LaLiga title race.

Ancelotti's side are level with Barcelona but trail on the head-to-head count. Atletico Madrid are third with 53 points.

The Italian manager said he was pleased with his team's performance against Girona, despite it falling short of the level they displayed in a 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs on Wednesday.

"It often happens that when you control a game well and you don't score more than 1-0, you can get a draw," he added.

"They had the chance to equalise on a counter attack, after a corner. The second goal killed the game. It could have been done earlier, but the team played well.

"It wasn't easy to repeat the commitment of Wednesday's game, but with this schedule, I liked the attitude. Even if it wasn't at the level of the match against City."

Real next face Real Sociedad in the first leg of a Copa del Rey semi-final tie on Wednesday, before travelling to Real Betis for a league clash on March 1.