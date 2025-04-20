Vibrant Villa crush Newcastle to close in on top five

BIRMINGHAM, England :Aston Villa thumped top-five rivals Newcastle United 4-1 at Villa Park to keep themselves in the thick of the race for Champions League qualification on Saturday.

Five days after being knocked out of Europe's top club competition by Paris St Germain in a thriller, Villa returned to Premier League action in emphatic fashion with the recalled Ollie Watkins opening the scoring inside the first minute.

Fabian Schar equalised for third-placed Newcastle with a header before halftime but Villa blazed clear after the break with Ian Maatsen restoring their lead before a Dan Burn own goal and substitute Amadou Onana's superb finish sealed the points.

Victory lifted Villa three points above Chelsea into sixth place with 57 points from 33 games, level with Nottingham Forest who play at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Newcastle have 59 points, one more than fourth-placed Manchester City, in what is turning into a fierce battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The top five in the Premier League will all qualify.

Newcastle had won five successive Premier League games and the League Cup final but were brought crashing back down to earth by a superb Villa side who could have scored far more.

Watkins was twice denied by the woodwork in the first half as the England forward produced a dazzling display, including a second-half assist for Maatsen, having been left out of the starting line-up in recent games.

"I think the manager's got a little bit of a headache now because I'm banging on his door saying why am I not playing," Watkins, who had was a substitute in both legs of Aston Villa's clash with PSG, told Sky Sports.

Unai Emery's Villa go to Manchester City on Tuesday when victory would send them into the top four.

Newcastle, again with manager Eddie Howe absent as he recovers from pneumonia, were rocked after 33 minutes when Youri Tielemans slid a pass to Watkins whose shot took a big deflection off Schar to wrong-foot goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Watkins thumped a left-footer against the post soon after and then saw a header rebound off the woodwork as Villa buzzed around a listless Newcastle.

The visitors did improve though and when Harvey Barnes sent over a cross, Schar arrived at the back post and his header went in off Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Villa looked the more threatening after the break and took the lead when a surging Maatsen was played in by Watkins and he rifled a shot across Pope and in.

Emery sent on Jacob Ramsey and Onana with little under 20 minutes left and both made an immediate impact.

Ramsey's low cross was turned in by Burn and then Onana put the icing on the cake with a powerful finish from the edge of the penalty area after incessant Villa pressure.

While it was a setback for Newcastle, they are still well-placed to secure Champions League football in what has already been a memorable season for the club.

"We want to qualify for the Champions League. Today was a setback but we've got a full week to recover and analyse where we went wrong today," defender Kieran Trippier said.