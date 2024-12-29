Difficult but not impossible: Lions keep faith as they face Vietnam in second leg of ASEAN Championship semis

HANOI: It will take a monumental effort if Singapore are to make their first ASEAN Championship final since 2012.

The Lions are down two goals against a side unbeaten in this edition of the tournament. They'll have to reverse the deficit in front of a vociferous Vietnamese crowd at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho province on Sunday (Dec 29).

History doesn't favour the Lions either - they have not triumphed over Vietnam in a competitive fixture since 1998.

But they are keeping the faith.

"Everybody was angry and frustrated because we lost the game in Singapore," said midfielder Kyoga Nakamura at a pre-match press conference on Saturday, referring to the first leg of the semi-finals on Thursday.

The recently naturalised Singaporean was suspended for the game after accumulating two yellow cards in the group stage.

"But it is a very good thing (to have such emotions) … We have very good energy to change some things. We will use these emotions to play a good game," he added.

On Thursday, two late goals in the depths of stoppage time saw the Lions fall in the first leg of the ASEAN Championship semi-finals, which means they will need to win by a margin of three goals to progress.

The away goals rule does not feature in the tournament, which means that a two-goal victory for Singapore will result in extra time.