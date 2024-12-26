Big test for Singapore against Vietnam in ASEAN Championship semis, but Jalan Besar Stadium could be a boost

SINGAPORE: Staying focused and clinical finishing will be key as the Lions on Thursday (Dec 26) go up against Vietnam – a team considered by some as the best side at the ASEAN Championship.

While the Lions have a formidable task on their hands, observers CNA spoke to said that playing at the Jalan Besar Stadium - where Singapore has been unbeaten in five international games since 2017 - could be advantageous.

Tsutomu Ogura's side face Vietnam in a two-legged semi-final on Thursday and Sunday, with the winner progressing to take on either Thailand or the Philippines.

Vietnam topped Group B, staying unbeaten so far in the tournament with three wins and a draw. The Lions finished second in Group A with two wins, a draw and a defeat to Thailand.

Singapore made the semi-finals after a 0-0 draw with Malaysia in their last group game on Dec 20.

"Before the tournament, I always thought that it was going to be between them (Singapore) and Malaysia for second (spot)," said former footballer Shasi Kumar.

"The last game was always going to be the crucial one."

Describing it as an achievement for the Lions to make the semis, local football blogger Ko Po Hui said his expectations prior to the tournament had not been high, given results in last month's international friendlies – a 3-2 win against Myanmar and 3-2 loss to Chinese Taipei.