Big test for Singapore against Vietnam in ASEAN Championship semis, but Jalan Besar Stadium could be a boost
Jalan Besar Stadium's artificial turf and the close proximity of the field to the stands could be advantageous for Singapore, say observers.
SINGAPORE: Staying focused and clinical finishing will be key as the Lions on Thursday (Dec 26) go up against Vietnam – a team considered by some as the best side at the ASEAN Championship.
While the Lions have a formidable task on their hands, observers CNA spoke to said that playing at the Jalan Besar Stadium - where Singapore has been unbeaten in five international games since 2017 - could be advantageous.
Tsutomu Ogura's side face Vietnam in a two-legged semi-final on Thursday and Sunday, with the winner progressing to take on either Thailand or the Philippines.
Vietnam topped Group B, staying unbeaten so far in the tournament with three wins and a draw. The Lions finished second in Group A with two wins, a draw and a defeat to Thailand.
Singapore made the semi-finals after a 0-0 draw with Malaysia in their last group game on Dec 20.
"Before the tournament, I always thought that it was going to be between them (Singapore) and Malaysia for second (spot)," said former footballer Shasi Kumar.
"The last game was always going to be the crucial one."
Describing it as an achievement for the Lions to make the semis, local football blogger Ko Po Hui said his expectations prior to the tournament had not been high, given results in last month's international friendlies – a 3-2 win against Myanmar and 3-2 loss to Chinese Taipei.
Singapore left it to the last match day to confirm their progress to the semi-finals, the furthest the Lions have reached in the competition since 2021.
At the Bukit Jalil stadium, they put in a solid performance to hold Malaysia.
"They can have confidence going into this game with Vietnam knowing that they have done the job well so far," said sports broadcaster and former professional footballer Rhysh Roshan Rai.
"In difficult moments, they've shown that they are able to get the result across the line. That's something that's going to be really important coming into these fixtures."
HOME COMFORT FOR LIONS
The Lions last faced Vietnam in December 2022 at the Jalan Besar Stadium, with the sides drawing 0-0 in the group stage of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. Vietnam eventually finished runners-up to Thailand in that tournament.
The first leg of the semi-final on Thursday will again be played at the 6,000-seater Jalan Besar Stadium instead of the 55,000-capacity National Stadium where two of the Lions' group games had been played.
This followed a late tournament schedule change by organisers, which meant that the National Stadium was unavailable for this match and the rest of the tournament, having already been booked for concerts during this period.
All home tickets for the game were snapped up slightly over six hours after sales began.
Although playing at the smaller Jalan Besar Stadium means fewer fans, there are advantages for the Lions, such as the artificial turf that players are more familiar with as compared to their Vietnamese counterparts, said observers.
"It is a benefit. At this level, you take what you can get," added Mr Shasi, who is also a football commentator.
The close proximity of the field to the stands can also be a benefit to the home team, added Mr Rai.
"There's no running track (at the stadium), the supporters are right on top (of the field) ... You're so close to the pitch and you can really make it like a cauldron," he explained.
"It's only 6,000 or so, but 6,000 in a compact venue like that can be quite something.
"The Singapore side have to use that energy given to them from the stands but also feed that energy back by playing with intensity and playing with real passion.
"Then you have players and fans feeding off each other and that can make it very difficult for Vietnam in that sense."
FULL CONCENTRATION NEEDED
Ogura's team began their campaign on Dec 11 with a 2-1 win over Cambodia at the National Stadium.
First-half goals from Faris Ramli and Shawal Anuar gave Singapore three points against the plucky away side, who had outplayed the Lions for most of the game.
They then left it late to beat Timor-Leste 3-0 at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, with a penalty from Kyoga Nakamura and a double from Shawal sealing the win.
The Lions put in a commendable showing against regional heavyweights Thailand on Dec 17 and led by two goals courtesy of a pair of stunners from Shawal and Faris.
But the Thais, who are defending champions, scored four with no reply, with two goals coming in second half stoppage time.
Against Vietnam, Singapore cannot afford to lose focus, stressed Mr Ko, who has covered local football for close to three decades.
"In the second half against Thailand, the lapses in concentration caused us to concede a few goals," he said.
"The lapses of concentration in critical moments is something that the Lions have to avoid at all costs."
It is a sentiment that Mr Shasi shares.
"They've got to be fully focused for 90, 95 minutes," he added.
There have been some good passages of play from the Lions throughout the tournament, particularly in the first half against Thailand.
However, the Lions must improve in terms of keeping possession, said Mr Shasi.
"When Malaysia started to press higher up, it was difficult for us to try to get away from that," he said.
"Vietnam will do the same and try to press high up the pitch and Singapore in that sense have got to do better."
He stressed that the Lions need to be clinical against Vietnam. When they get opportunities, they have got to score, he added.
Singapore have shown the ability to hit teams on the counter-attack, with tournament top scorer Shawal proving lethal in front of goal.
"In any game of football, if you take your chances on the counter-attack - as Singapore have shown that they have the capacity to do - that's something that could cause a bit of an issue against Vietnam," said Mr Rai.
"It probably will be a case of trying to frustrate Vietnam, looking for quick breaks forward and perhaps making use of set-piece situations."
SON ON SONG
Kim Sang-sik’s men started the tournament with wins over Laos (4-1) and Indonesia (1-0). But a 1-1 draw with the Philippines raised eyebrows, with an equaliser right at the death securing a precious point.
However, the second-highest ranked Southeast Asian side in the FIFA world rankings put Myanmar to the sword 5-0 in their final group game. Vietnam are ranked 114th while Singapore are 160th.
"I don't think they are playing at their best but they've got players who are top class," said Mr Shasi.
"They are a very, very strong side ... They are definitely favourites to win this (tie and the tournament).
"The fact that they are not playing to their best won't bother them because it's tournament football, it's just about winning (and) getting to the next stage."
Describing Vietnam as a team with "good balance", Mr Rai pointed out that they have brought their "A team" to the tournament.
And if they didn't already have enough firepower in the form of star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai and experienced striker Nguyen Tien Linh, Vietnam have another weapon – Brazil-born striker Nguyen Xuan Son, formerly known as Rafaelson.
"It's a fantastic addition to the squad," said Mr Rai. "It's complementing a side that is really pretty strong."
Son scored two goals on his debut against Myanmar and assisted two more.
He is no stranger to scoring at the Jalan Besar Stadium, where he netted Vietnamese side Nam Dinh's opener in a 3-3 thriller against Tampines Rovers in the AFC Champions League Two group game in October.
"He's on a really good run of form at the moment and has a lot of confidence," said Mr Rai.
"Strikers feed on goals and he's on a great run and (he's playing for) Vietnam who are going to be creating chances."
The Lions face a big task ahead, but it is not an impossible endeavour.
"Nothing is impossible," said Mr Shasi. "As long as the score remains tight (going into the second leg) ... you always have a chance."