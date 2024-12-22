Tickets for Singapore-Vietnam ASEAN Championship semis sold out, FAS cautions against resellers
Tickets for the first leg of the semi-final could only be bought on-site at Jalan Besar Stadium.
SINGAPORE: All home tickets for Singapore's ASEAN Championship semi-final clash against Vietnam sold out on Sunday (Dec 22), slightly over six hours after sales began.
The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has cautioned against ticket resellers, warning that those with invalid or counterfeit tickets risk being denied entry.
Fans formed snaking queues at the Jalan Besar stadium well in advance of the noon start time, some having waited overnight.
Tickets - priced in three categories, starting at S$24 (US$18) for the lowest tier and S$49 for the highest - could only be bought on-site at the stadium, a measure that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said was to ensure "fair ticket distribution" for supporters.
At about 1.20pm, FAS said in an Instagram story that "tickets are flying off the shelves". It also dissuaded fans from joining the queue at that point "to avoid disappointment".
It then announced the sell-out on its social media channels at about 6.30pm.
The association on Sunday advised the public not to buy tickets from resellers, adding that it "cannot guarantee" the authenticity of tickets resold on social media and online platforms.
Checks by CNA found multiple listings for tickets for the match on e-commerce platform Carousell. Most listings had more than one ticket up for sale, with prices ranging from S$60 to S$95.
Tickets for away fans will go on sale on the day of the match from 3pm. Away fans will also be ejected from the venue if they are found to be seated in the sections reserved for home fans, FAS said.
The first leg of the semi-final will kick off at the 6,000-seater Jalan Besar Stadium at 9pm on Thursday.
Fans online have expressed their dismay at the match taking place at a smaller stadium. One user said that FAS should have taken measures to secure the National Stadium in advance.
The switch in venue follows a late tournament schedule change that saw the National Stadium unavailable for this match and the rest of the tournament, having already been booked for concerts during this period, FAS said on Saturday.
"WE ARE NOTHING WITHOUT THE FANS"
The first 10 fans in line, with some among them having waited over 16 hours, were surprised with four free tickets each, presented by Lions captain Hariss Harun.
"Thank you to all our fans for your tremendous support! Our sincerest apologies if you weren’t able to secure a seat as tickets are selling fast," said FAS in a Facebook post alongside photos of Hariss greeting and interacting with the supporters.
Hariss also took to social media to thank the public for their support.
"In my 17 years of representing the nation, I know we are nothing without the fans," he said in an Instagram post.
"Personally wanted to convey that by coming down today to thank the thousands who queued and waited in the hot sun to gift tickets to the first 10 people in the queue."
Singapore held Malaysia to a 0-0 draw on Friday, booking their progress to the semi-finals, the furthest the Lions have reached in the competition since 2021.
Singapore finished second in their group, behind Thailand, which triumphed on home soil 4-2 on Dec 17.
Opponents Vietnam sealed their entry to the semis as Group B winners with an emphatic 5-0 win against Myanmar.
Thailand will face the Philippines in the other semi-final.
Additional reporting by Aslam Shah.
Catch the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 live or on-demand for free from Dec 8, 2024, to Jan 5, 2025, on mewatch. Visit mewatch.sg/aseancup for more details.