Football: Tickets for Lions' ASEAN Championship semi-finals to go on sale Dec 22

SINGAPORE: Fans of the Lions can secure their seats for the ASEAN Championship semi-finals when tickets go on sale at 12pm on Sunday (Dec 22).

The first leg of the semi-final will kick off at the 6,000-seater Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday at 9pm, with tickets starting from S$24 (US$17.70).

Singapore secured their place in the semi-finals on Friday after holding Causeway rivals Malaysia to a hard-fought draw.

This meant the Lions finished second in Group A, behind leaders Thailand who beat Cambodia 3-2. The Thais topped the group with 12 points while the Lions finished with seven.

With Group B still wide open, the Lions’ semi-final opponent will be determined on Saturday night.

Depending on Saturday’s results, Singapore could face Vietnam, Indonesia, or Myanmar in the semi-finals.

“To ensure that only Singapore fans secure tickets to the home fan section and lend their voice to the Lions’ battle for a spot in the final, tickets will only be available for purchase on-site at Jalan Besar Stadium,” the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a media release on Saturday.

Proof of identity will be required to purchase tickets, but FAS said that no personal data will be collected during the in-person sales process.

Each person is also limited to a purchase of four tickets per transaction.

Category 1 tickets, which offer the best views of the pitch, are priced at S$49. Category 2 tickets are priced at S$35, while Category 3 tickets cost S$24.

For away fans, about 300 seats will be allocated in the away section. Tickets are priced at S$38 and will only be made available for sale on match day from 3pm to 30 minutes prior to the conclusion of the match.

“In the interest of safety and enjoyment of all spectators, match organisers reserve the right to deny entry to away fans holding home section tickets, and to eject away fans seated in home sections,” the association said.

The Lions began their campaign last Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Cambodia at the National Stadium, followed by a 3-0 victory against Timor-Leste in Hanoi.

They put in a commendable showing against regional heavyweights Thailand on Wednesday and led by two goals courtesy of a pair of stunners from Shawal and Faris.

But the Thais, who are defending champions, would score four with no reply, with two goals coming in second half stoppage time.

Singapore last made the semi-finals of the regional tournament in its 2021 edition, where they were eliminated by Indonesia.

Catch the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 live or on-demand for free from Dec 8, 2024, to Jan 5, 2025, on mewatch. Visit mewatch.sg/aseancup for more details.