No Singapore-Vietnam tickets to be sold at Jalan Besar stadium on match-day

SINGAPORE: No tickets for the ASEAN Championship semi-final clash between Singapore and Vietnam will be sold on the day of the match, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Tuesday (Dec 24).

FAS had previously said that around 300 away tickets would only be available for purchase from 3pm to 30 minutes after kick-off of the match.



However, in a social media post on Tuesday, FAS said that away tickets have been "allocated through the Vietnam Football Federation".

CNA has reached out to FAS for clarification on the reason behind the change.