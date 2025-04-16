Villa hit a bum note with wrong anthem for Champions League match

Aston Villa and Paris St Germain players were left looking quizzically at each other on Tuesday as the Europa League anthem blared out around Villa Park instead of the iconic Champions League song ahead of their quarter-final second leg.

With Prince William watching on, Villa defender Ezri Konsa did a facepalm gesture as he and teammate Youri Tielemans tried to contain their laughter, while PSG's Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele exchanged puzzled glances.

Reuters has requested comment from the Premier League club and European soccer governing body UEFA.

Villa won the second leg 3-2 but were eliminated 5-4 on aggregate.