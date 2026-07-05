Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tour de France begins with team time trial

BARCELONA, July 4 : Jonas Vingegaard took an early lead in his quest for a third Tour de France title as the Visma-Lease a Bike rider recorded the fastest time in stage one - a 19.6-km team time trial in Barcelona - with a finish in 21 minutes and 47 seconds on Saturday.

Italian Filippo Ganna (Netcompany-Ineos) finished eight seconds slower, while defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was third, coming in 12 seconds behind Denmark's Vingegaard, who claimed the yellow jersey for the first time since 2023.