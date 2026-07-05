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Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tour de France begins with team time trial
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Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tour de France begins with team time trial

Vingegaard takes yellow jersey as Tour de France begins with team time trial

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 1 - Barcelona to Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain - July 4, 2026 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard in action during stage 1 REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

05 Jul 2026 01:40AM
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BARCELONA, July 4 : Jonas Vingegaard took an early lead in his quest for a third Tour de France title as the Visma-Lease a Bike rider recorded the fastest time in stage one - a 19.6-km team time trial in Barcelona - with a finish in 21 minutes and 47 seconds on Saturday.

Italian Filippo Ganna (Netcompany-Ineos) finished eight seconds slower, while defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was third, coming in 12 seconds behind Denmark's Vingegaard, who claimed the yellow jersey for the first time since 2023.

Source: Reuters
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