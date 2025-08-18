Logo
Vitinha goal guides PSG past Nantes in their Ligue 1 opener
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - August 17, 2025 Paris St Germain's Vitinha scores their first goal past Nantes' Anthony Lopes REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - August 17, 2025 Nantes' Dehmaine Assoumani in action with Paris St Germain's Ilya Zabarnyi REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - August 17, 2025 Paris St Germain's Ibrahim Mbaye in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - August 17, 2025 Nantes' Mostafa Mohamed in action with Paris St Germain's Ilya Zabarnyi REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
18 Aug 2025 04:55AM
NANTES, France :Paris St Germain began their Ligue 1 title defence with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Nantes on Sunday thanks to a second-half goal from their Portugal midfielder Vitinha.

Fresh from their Super Cup triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in a shootout on Wednesday, PSG lacked their usual urgency in front of goal, going in at halftime without having carved out any real chances against a disciplined Nantes defence.

PSG eventually broke the deadlock when Vitinha’s strike from distance in the 67th minute took a deflection off Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem and curled into the far corner.

Nantes then began to concede more space and PSG thought they had doubled their lead minutes later through Goncalo Ramos but the striker’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Source: Reuters
