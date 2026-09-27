Vollering edges rival Niewiadoma-Phinney for road race world title

Sept 26 : Dutch rider Demi Vollering held off a late challenge from Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney to win her first road race world title on Saturday.

Vollering crossed the line with her arms outstretched after 4 hours, 45 minutes and 9 seconds of racing, with Niewiadoma-Phinney taking second and Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini third in the UCI Road World Championships. Switzerland's Marlen Reusser was fourth and France's Juliette Berthet fifth.

Niewiadoma-Phinney had stayed on Vollering's wheel for much of the final lap, but appeared to suffer cramp after launching an early sprint on the uphill run-in to the finish.

"I can't believe it," said Vollering, who won her second Tour de France Femmes title in August.

"I truly believe that I have a dream in my heart for a reason, and I worked so hard towards this goal," she said. "It takes guts to believe in it with your whole heart and to gather a team around you with such strong girls, and they all sacrifice for you."

An early crash involving about 15 riders disrupted the race and forced out several contenders, including defending champion and local favourite Magdeleine Vallieres, Mauritius' Kimberley Le Court and Spain's Paula Blasi. Sweden's Caroline Andersson was treated at the scene and placed in a neck brace.

Vollering launched her first major attack with 38km remaining, but her lead evaporated over the final two laps in sweltering conditions as enthusiastic fans packed the course.

"There were so many moments I thought I went too early," Vollering said. "I didn't dare to turn around and look back because I felt like they were almost on my wheel already."

When the chasers regrouped, Vollering said she remained determined to attack again.

"At one point they came back and I was like, 'Oh shit,' but it's still not over," she said. "I just dared, tried again and never gave up to the finish line."