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Vozinha, Haaland named in fan-voted World Cup dream team
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Vozinha, Haaland named in fan-voted World Cup dream team

Vozinha, Haaland named in fan-voted World Cup dream team
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha looks dejected after the match as Cape Verde are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs
Vozinha, Haaland named in fan-voted World Cup dream team
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland at half time REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Vozinha, Haaland named in fan-voted World Cup dream team
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha makes a save from Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Vozinha, Haaland named in fan-voted World Cup dream team
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Vincent Carchietta
23 Jul 2026 02:12AM
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July 22 : Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and Norway striker Erling Haaland have been named in the fan-voted FIFA World Cup dream team, with both rewarded for standout performances during unexpected runs by their teams.

Vozinha topped the goalkeeper vote with 39.6 per cent after a string of impressive displays for World Cup debutants Cape Verde, taking the place in the team despite Spain’s Unai Simon winning the Golden Glove, which is selected by a FIFA technical group.

The 40-year-old, who was without a club after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves before the tournament, made seven saves as Cape Verde held eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw. He also helped take eventual finalists Argentina into extra time in the last 32.

Haaland captured 27.5 per cent of the forward votes after leading Norway to their first World Cup quarter-final.

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The Manchester City forward scored seven goals in five appearances, including a double as Norway eliminated five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 before their run ended against England.

The duo feature alongside stars Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham in the lineup.

Team:  

Goalkeeper: Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Spain), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Dayot Upamecano (France), Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Midfielders: Rodri (Spain), Michael Olise (France), Jude Bellingham (England)

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Erling Haaland (Norway), Kylian Mbappe (France)

Source: Reuters
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