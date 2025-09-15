Vuelta boss condemns 'unacceptable' protests that derailed race finale

MADRID : The head of Spain's premier cycling race delivered a stern rebuke on Monday to protesters who forced the abandonment of the Vuelta a Espana's final stage, calling the chaotic scenes "absolutely unacceptable."

Javier Guillen, the race's general manager, faced reporters a day after pro-Palestinian demonstrations targeting the Israel-Premier Tech team brought Sunday's finale to a grinding halt just three kilometres from the finish line in Madrid.

"I want to express my regret, but especially condemn what happened in the last stage of the Vuelta a Espana," Guillen said at his press conference in the Spanish capital.

"The images speak for themselves. I believe that everything that happened is absolutely unacceptable."

The protests, which the demonstrators said was sparked by Israel's actions in Gaza, saw them chanting "they will not pass" as they overturned metal barriers and occupied the race route.

Two people were arrested and 22 police officers injured, according to the Spanish government.

Guillen insisted race organisers had tried to accommodate peaceful demonstrations throughout the three-week tour, but the safety of the cyclists ultimately forced their hand.

"What happened was that, about three kilometres from the finish line, there was another invasion of the road in which riders fell to the ground," he explained.

"We were now talking about not only the impossibility of completing the stage normally, but also the fact that the safety of the cyclists was clearly in danger."

VUELTA GUIDED BY UCI REGULATIONS

The race director repeatedly deflected questions about whether the Israel-Premier Tech team, which is not funded by Israel, should have taken part in the race, saying organisers simply followed International Cycling Union (UCI) regulations.

"We have never wanted to enter into any debate. We have always been focused and concentrated on what we had to do: to get the race going," Guillen said.

"The position of the tour is clear, we have explained it and we have said it; we are guided by the regulations of the International Cycling Union.

"It's the International Cycling Union that's responsible for the regulatory framework that we follow. We have made this clear, everyone has heard it, and here the rules of participation are set by the International Cycling Union.

"It's responsible for regulating the right of admission to races; it's responsible for establishing the right or penalty of exclusion from races, and at all times we have adhered to the principle of legality, that is, we have been guided by who has the decision to adopt or not adopt the rules of participation for teams."

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER'S COMMENTS CRITICISED

At a political rally on Sunday, before the cycling protest, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed "admiration for the Spanish people mobilising for just causes like Palestine" by protesting during the race.

His comments were criticised by Spanish conservative politicians and Israel's foreign minister.

Reacting to Sunday's events, Sanchez on Monday said that, despite condemning the violent protests by pro-Palestinians, he believed Israel and Russia should be banned from international sports competitions until the wars in Gaza and Ukraine end.

While acknowledging protesters' rights, Guillen struck a balance between tolerance and exasperation.

"We think it's great that everyone takes advantage of the race's communication platform to make whatever claims they want to make," he said. "But also, just as we express respect for the right to protest, we also want and demand respect for the race and our athletes."

Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard was declared the winner after the stage was abandoned, but Guillen's frustration was palpable.

"Yesterday, our cyclists were unable to finish the stage, they were unable to race, which is, incidentally, the only thing they wanted and the only thing we have been asking for throughout these three weeks," he said.