Wales call up two replacements as they sweat on skipper Lake

DURBAN, July 14 : Wales have added versatile forward Freddie Thomas and hooker Elliot Dee to their squad for the Nations Championship fixture against South Africa in Durban on Saturday as they nervously monitor the fitness of captain Dewi Lake.

Thomas, who can play either as a lock or in the back row, and Dee will arrive in South Africa on Tuesday after being added to the squad following Wales' 35-21 loss to Argentina in San Juan on Saturday.

Lake limped out of that match with a groin injury but took part in light training on Tuesday.

"That's ruled him more in than out at the moment. But we've got to see how the next 24 hours go, how he recovers from the light training session today and how he pulls up," forwards coach Danny Wilson told reporters in Durban.

Loose-forward Taine Plumtree, who can cover lock, is also carrying a knock and is a doubt for the weekend.

Head coach Steve Tandy is due to name his team to face the world champion Springboks on Thursday morning.