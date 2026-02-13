Wales change four as Tandy calls for better discipline v France

Feb 13 : Wales coach Steve Tandy has made four changes to his starting XV for the daunting visit of France to the Principality Stadium on Sunday, including Ollie Cracknell at number eight as they seek to arrest a 12-game losing streak in the Six Nations.

Following last weekend’s 48-7 defeat to England, beleaguered Wales have beefed up their pack with the inclusion of Cracknell for a first Six Nations start, and two changes in the front row as props Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis replace Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin.

Aaron Wainwright moves from number eight to flank to accommodate Cracknell, with Alex Mann keeping his place among the loose-forwards.

Captain Dewi Lake continues at hooker, with Adam Beard and Dafydd Jenkins the lock pairing.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

There is one change to the backline, with Joe Hawkins taking over from Ben Thomas at inside centre, partnering Eddie James in the midfield.

Dan Edwards continues at flyhalf, with Tomos Williams keeping his place at scrumhalf.

The back three is made up of wings Josh Adams and Ellis Mee, and Louis Rees-Zammit at fullback.

"We were bitterly disappointed with the performance last week," Tandy said. "We've addressed it in meetings. The boys were open and honest around the fact that we didn't put ourselves on the game.

"We felt we played into England's hands a little bit and obviously the discipline was hugely disappointing. It's a massive lesson for us. It's something we need to correct and put more of our game out on the field on Sunday."

Wales’ wretched run of form has seen them win only two of their last 24 tests, both against Japan.

Wales team:

15-Louis Rees-Zammit, 14-Ellis Mee, 13-Eddie James, 12-Joe Hawkins, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Edwards, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Olly Cracknell, 7-Alex Mann, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Archie Griffin, 19-Ben Carter, 20-Taine Plumtree, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Mason Grady.