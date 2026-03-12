Logo
Logo

Sport

Wales unchanged for visit of Italy in final Six Nations fixture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Wales unchanged for visit of Italy in final Six Nations fixture

Wales unchanged for visit of Italy in final Six Nations fixture
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Wales - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - March 6, 2026 Wales players huddle together before the start of the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Wales unchanged for visit of Italy in final Six Nations fixture
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Wales - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - March 6, 2026 Wales' Dan Edwards in action with Ireland's Jack Conan REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Wales unchanged for visit of Italy in final Six Nations fixture
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Wales - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - March 6, 2026 Ireland's Jack Crowley in action with Wales' Joe Hawkins REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Wales unchanged for visit of Italy in final Six Nations fixture
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Wales - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - March 6, 2026 Ireland's Robert Baloucoune in action with Wales' Eddie James and Ellis Mee REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
12 Mar 2026 05:28PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2026 05:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 12 : Wales coach Steve Tandy has named an unchanged starting XV for their final Six Nations Championship clash at home to Italy on Saturday as they seek to end their 15-game losing streak in the competition.

Wales were beaten 27-17 by Ireland in Dublin in their last encounter but were roundly praised for an improved showing, as they were in a last-gasp 26-23 home defeat to Scotland in the previous round.

Tandy has decided on continuity to reward the players who did duty in Ireland as they try to break their barren run and finish the campaign on a high.

Dan Edwards and scrumhalf Tomos Williams make up the halfback pairing, with Joe Hawkins and Eddie James in the midfield, and a back three of wings Josh Adams and Ellis Mee, and Louis Rees-Zammit in the fullback jersey.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Captain Dewi Lake has props Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis either side of him in the front row, with Dafydd Jenkins and Ben Carter the lock pairing, and a loose trio of number eight Aaron Wainwright, Alex Mann and James Botham.

"Having an unchanged team, I think it reflects the cohesion and the consistency in the group and the consistency of performance out in Ireland,” Tandy said.

"This week we need to go up another level. We've had some really good performances. I think there were parts against France, then we built up into the Scotland game where I thought we were very good.

"Against Ireland we stepped up to the plate physically. Now it's putting it all together and creating our best performance this weekend."

Italy have won on their last two visits to Cardiff and three of their previous four tests against Wales. They are coming off a historic first-ever win over England last weekend.

Wales team:

15-Louis Rees-Zammit; 14-Ellis Mee, 13-Eddie James, 12-Joe Hawkins, 11-Josh Adams; 10-Dan Edwards, 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Rhys Carre, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 5-Ben Carter, 6-Alex Mann, 7-James Botham, 8-Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Archie Griffin, 19-Adam Beard, 20-Olly Cracknell, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Blair Murray.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement