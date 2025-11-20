Wallabies make five changes for France test

PARIS :Australia have made five changes to their line-up for the last test of an exhausting year against France in Paris on Saturday.

Coach Joe Schmidt’s side have suffered successive defeats on their European tour by England, Italy and Ireland ahead of the match at the Stade de France.

Schmidt made two changes to the front row with Taniela Tupou returning at tighthead prop in place of Allan Alaalatoa and Billy Pollard taking over from Matt Faessler at hooker.

Nick Frost is back in the second row to partner Jeremy Williams, which allows Tom Hooper to return to blindside flanker in place of Rob Valetini.

In the back line, Carter Gordon is back after completing concussion protocols to replace James O’Connor, while Dylan Pietsch comes in on the left wing and Harry Potter switches to the right.

The test will mark a 50th cap for 25-year-old prop Angus Bell and 27-year-old centre Len Ikitau, while Pollard and Williams will be the only players to feature in all of Australia’s 15 tests this year.

The uncapped Kalani Thomas has been named as replacement scrumhalf, with Tane Edmed selected as the substitute playmaker.

"We’ve tried to freshen things up during the week after what’s been a dense and challenging tour so far," Schmidt said in a statement on Thursday.

"The players have looked to prepare well and they're eager to finish their season with a positive performance against one of the world’s best teams."

Team: 15-Max Jorgensen, 14-Harry Potter, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Dylan Pietsch, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Nick Frost, 4-Jeremy Williams, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Billy Pollard, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Matt Faessler, 17-Aidan Ross, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Valetini, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Kalani Thomas, 22-Tane Edmed, 23-Filipo Daugunu.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)