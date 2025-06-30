Wallabies release Tupou for Waratahs clash with Lions

Australia prop Taniela Tupou has been released from the Wallabies squad to join the New South Wales Waratahs for their tour match against the British & Irish Lions on Saturday, leaving his hopes of featuring in the test series up in the air.

The move means Tupou will not be selected for Sunday's test in Newcastle against Fiji, the Wallabies' last warmup before they face the Lions in the series-opener in Brisbane on July 19.

With the Wallabies' match-day squad against Fiji likely to be close to coach Joe Schmidt's first-choice team for the Lions, Tupou may need to produce something special for the Waratahs to be considered for the series.

Tupou, who has 58 tests under his belt, had an inconsistent season for the Waratahs in Super Rugby but was nonetheless named in Schmidt's squad for Fiji which includes Allan Alaalatoa, Tom Robertson and Zane Nonggorr as tighthead prop options.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Lions kicked off their tour of Australia on Saturday with a thumping 54-7 win over Western Force in Perth.

They next face a Queensland Reds team featuring nine Wallabies, including centre Hunter Paisami and hooker Matt Faessler, at Lang Park in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Former New Zealand prop Aidan Ross, the Reds' new signing, will also start against the Lions.