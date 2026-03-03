Wary Markram keeps unbeaten S Africa grounded ahead of NZ semi

KOLKATA, India, March 3 : South Africa may be in red‑hot form at the Twenty20 World Cup, but captain Aiden Markram said they will take nothing for granted in Wednesday's semi‑final against New Zealand, especially with his side moving to a new venue for them in the tournament.

The 2024 runners‑up are the only unbeaten team, winning all seven matches, five of them in Ahmedabad, and the victories include a seven-wicket thumping of New Zealand in the group stage.

"I wish cricket was that easy," Markram, who has often set the tone for his team in the powerplay, said with a wry smile at a press conference on Tuesday.

"New Zealand is a quality team, they've proved that over many years now.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We had a good runout against them in the group stage. But both teams have played a lot of cricket since then, and it's completely a fresh start tomorrow. I don't think it's as straightforward as just being able to repeat that again."

Conditions at Eden Gardens are another variable. Markram said South Africa studied India's win over West Indies on Sunday for clues and took a close look at the surface.

"I briefly walked out to the wicket. It looks pretty good again. I think it's the darker soil. So we'll have to not just wing it but come up with ways out in the middle after having seen a couple of balls… and back those plans from there."

Markram said South Africa's perfect run was down to their smart cricket, highlighting the calm decision‑making coursing through the group and the influence of wicketkeeper‑batter Quinton de Kock.

"I think it's more just around making really good decisions under pressure. We've got a lot of good experience in the group.

"Quinny reads conditions really well from behind the stumps, and that makes a massive difference for us. We get that around the group, and the guys come up with plans from there. Ultimately, you need to execute them. We don't try to complicate too much."