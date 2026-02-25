Logo
Logo

Sport

‘We won’t talk about that’: Benfica's Tralhao shuts down questions on Prestianni
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

‘We won’t talk about that’: Benfica's Tralhao shuts down questions on Prestianni

‘We won’t talk about that’: Benfica's Tralhao shuts down questions on Prestianni
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - First Leg - Benfica v Real Madrid - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - February 17, 2026 Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni in action with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes
‘We won’t talk about that’: Benfica's Tralhao shuts down questions on Prestianni
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Chelsea v Benfica - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 30, 2025 Benfica coach Jose Mourinho looks on during the match with assistant coaches Joao Tralhao and Pedro Machado Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
25 Feb 2026 02:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID, Feb 24 : Benfica assistant coach Joao Tralhao said his side's identity did not depend on any individual player as he declined to comment on the suspension of winger Gianluca Prestianni ahead of Wednesday's Champions League playoff second leg at Real Madrid.  

Prestianni received a provisional one-match suspension from UEFA on Monday after he was accused of directing a racist slur at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during the Spanish club's 1-0 first-leg win in Lisbon last week. 

The 20-year-old Argentine winger denied the allegation, stating Vinicius "misunderstood what he thinks he heard," with Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni saying Prestianni admitted to making a homophobic remark instead.

"We are not going to talk about the topic you asked about," Tralhao told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

"What we can say is that, regardless of the player on the pitch, we have an identity — a clear identity... whether player A plays or player B plays, we maintain the same profile."

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois condemned both racism and homophobia earlier on Tuesday, describing any form of insult as "just as serious."

He also criticised Benfica fans who made monkey gestures during the first leg, calling their behaviour "deplorable" and "shameful" while defending Vinicius' goal celebration as harmless.

The situation adds tension to Benfica's preparations for the match. Midfielder Fredrik Aursnes said the squad experienced "a little bit different week." 

"It's like a final tomorrow. We have to win against an amazing team in a difficult stadium," the 30-year-old Norwegian added.

Benfica will also be without head coach Jose Mourinho, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg.

Mourinho, 63, stirred controversy after the first leg by suggesting Vinicius had provoked the crowd with his goal celebration.

Though absent from the bench on Wednesday, Mourinho led training on Tuesday, where Prestianni participated with the team.

"I don’t know where he (Mourinho) will be. We prepared this match anticipating every scenario that may happen... From our side, as staff, we prepared the team, we prepared all the scenarios so that tomorrow we can perform at our level,” Tralhao said.

UEFA has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour, with a decision expected after proceedings conclude.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement