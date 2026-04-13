Logo
Logo

Sport

The week in Asian football
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

The week in Asian football

The week in Asian football

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Kholood - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - April 8, 2026 Al Hilal's Karim Benzema in action with Al Kholood's Mansour Camara REUTERS/Stringer

13 Apr 2026 03:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 13 : Talking points from the week in Asian football:

RONALDO ON TARGET AS AL-NASSR MAINTAIN PUSH FOR SAUDI TITLE

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix were on target as Al-Nassr continued their march towards the Saudi Pro League title with a 2-0 win over Al-Okhdood on Saturday.

Ronaldo pounced in the 15th minute to put Al-Nassr ahead and Felix added the second two minutes into the second half.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Al-Hilal remain five points behind after their 6-0 thrashing of Al-Kholood while Al-Ahli dropped further of the pace having been held 1-1 by Al-Fayha.

LATE WILMERING EQUALISER KEEPS JETS ON TRACK FOR TITLE

Newcastle Jets remain on course for their first A-League Premiership despite being held 1-1 by Adelaide United on Saturday as second-placed Auckland FC shared a 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory.

Daniel Wilmering's 94th minute goal earned Newcastle a share of the points and they can clinch the title at the weekend if they beat Melbourne Victory and Auckland fail to beat Central Coast Mariners.

CHENGDU REMAIN UNBEATEN AS LATE GOALS SPARK COMEBACK VICTORY

Late goals from Liao Lisheng and Wei Shihao saw Chinese Super League leaders Chengdu Rongcheng battle back to pick up a 2-1 win over Beijing Guoan on Sunday to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Chengdu lead the standings by two points from Chongqing Tonglianglong, who downed Wuhan Three Towns 2-1 on Saturday.

KLIMALA HITS STOPPAGE-TIME WINNER AS SEOUL DOWN JEONBUK

Patryk Klimala's close-range strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time earned FC Seoul a 1-0 win over defending champions Jeonbuk Motors on Saturday to keep his side top of the K League table.

Seoul lead by three points from Ulsan HD, who picked up a 2-1 win over Incheon United, while Jeonbuk are third a further two points adrift.

KASHIMA DOWN KAWASAKI TO HOLD TOP SPOT IN EASTERN CONFERENCE

Kashima Antlers maintained their three-point lead in the eastern conference standings of the J League 100 Year Vision competition with a 2-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale.

In the western conference, Vissel Kobe continued to dominate with a 3-2 win over Nagoya Grampus ensuring they remain eight points ahead of Kyoto Sanga.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement