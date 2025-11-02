Welbeck's form sparks England recall clamour as Brighton striker hits purple patch

BRIGHTON, England :Danny Welbeck's remarkable scoring streak has thrust the 34-year-old striker back into the England conversation, with his sixth Premier League goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over Leeds United adding fuel to growing calls for a national team recall.

The Brighton & Hove Albion striker has hit a purple patch since the end of September and sits joint-second in the Premier League goalscoring charts, behind only Manchester City's Erling Haaland who has 11 goals.

Welbeck has not played for England since 2018, but six goals in his last five league games might give national team boss Thomas Tuchel food for thought ahead of the international break later this month.

"I just control what I can control, I am enjoying playing my football here at Brighton," Welbeck told Premier League Productions when asked if he could earn an England call-up next week.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"My focus is always on Brighton and doing the best that I can. To get the goals is important for me and the team, and to get three points."

Welbeck opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he turned in Mats Wieffer's cut-back to set Brighton on their way to three points as the south-coast club moved up to eighth in the standings.

"Danny has good experience, clinical in the box. (He) is scoring almost every game, so why not (an England call-up)? I believe in him a lot," Brighton midfielder Georginio Rutter said.

"He helped me a lot when I came here. He is a very good striker, we see that every game."

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler had touched on the idea of Welbeck playing for England again, saying on Friday: "I'm very convinced with my players and I have a big belief that he is able to play for England.

"I asked the squad if they think he can play for England and they all agreed, so let's see what happens."